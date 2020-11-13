MUNOZ, Jose

Jose Muñoz passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in a small town named Tototlan, Jalisco, Mexico on March 6, 1956. At the young age of 6 he moved to beautiful Santa Barbara where he learned to appreciate its life and beauty. He attended Peabody Charter School, Santa Barbara Junior High School, and Santa Barbara High School.

Jose enjoyed his free time zig zagging through the lanes of Highway 101 in his white corvette in company of anyone who dared to join him on his journey. During his busy times he would fabricate carpet cleaning machines and truck mounts right in his garage where he began his carpet cleaning business.

Jose met the love of his life, Martha Alícia Vargas Chavez, during one of his many visits to Mexico over a phone call introduced through a mutual friend. They each described what they were going to wear and the time and place of their blind date. It was love at first sight and after a year of long distance, they married. Once married they each decided to start their new family in Santa Barbara. Jose is survived by his wife Martha Alícia, daughter Martha Maricela Muñoz, son Jose Muñoz Jr., and siblings Salvador, Theresa, Carmen, Sara, and Josefina. His entrepreneur legacy will continue on his carpet cleaning company named Royal Carpet Cleaning who has been in his son´s hands since 2017.

Jose was a loving and caring brother, husband, father, and friend who´s priority was to live life to the fullest and to live each day as if it were your last. Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary