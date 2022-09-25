Muns hat trick powers SBCC men’s soccer to win at Canyons

Forward Bart Muns enjoyed the second hat trick of his Vaquero career on Friday at Canyons, leading the SBCC men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win.

It was the Vaqueros’ first 3-0 win since their season-opener, moving them to a 2-1-3 record. Canyons is now 1-8-0.

Muns kept the Canyons defense under pressure all game long, finishing with career-highs in both shot attempts (8) and shots on goal (6). He opened the scoring in the 15th minute and scored again just four minutes later on an assist by Timo Jansen. He sealed his hat trick in the 61st minute on an assist by Lukas Lovgren.

It was the seventh multi-goal performance in 24 career games for Muns, who now has a team-leading seven goals in six games this season.

Defensively, SBCC earned its second shutout of the season, with goalkeeper Will Haberfield needing to make just one save.

Santa Barbara’s next game will be on Tuesday at Antelope Valley at 1 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com