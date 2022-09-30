Home Local Murder takes flight in Goleta
Local

Murder takes flight in Goleta

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Hundreds of crows take to the sky above Fairview Avenue in Goleta on Sunday in a scene that would have done famed director Alfred Hitchcock proud. Fittingly, a group of crows like this one or the one featured in Hitchcock’s 1963 horror classic “The Birds” is called not a flock, but a murder.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More