Murder takes flight in Goleta

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSHundreds of crows take to the sky above Fairview Avenue in Goleta on Sunday in a scene that would have done famed director Alfred Hitchcock proud. Fittingly, a group of crows like this one or the one featured in Hitchcock’s 1963 horror classic “The Birds” is called not a flock, but a murder. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post EDD touts progress, but customer response issues remain next post KZSB to air football games Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.