Murder trial continues in SB

More witnesses to testify in Han family case

Pierre Haobsh, who’s charged in the 2016 triple murder of the Han family, will be back in court for the second week of his trial.

More witnesses are slated to testify this week in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Judge Brian Hill is presiding over the trial in a Santa Barbara courtroom.

Mr. Haobsh is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of herbalist Henry Han, his wife Jennie and Emily, their 5-year-old daughter.

If convicted, Mr. Haobsh faces the death penalty.

The case is being prosecuted by Hilary Dozer and Benjamin Ladinig.

The head defense attorney is Christine Voss.

The Han family members were found dead on March 23, 2016, on the floor of the garage of their home in the 4600 block of Greenhill Way in unincorporated Santa Barbara.

Authorities reported that the Han family’s bodies were bound in plastic wrap and duct-tape and that all three died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Mr. Haobsh was arrested at gunpoint early March 25, 2016, at a gas station in Bonsall, near Oceanside, where he was living with his father. Authorities said he was in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun and property belonging to one of the victims. He was 26 at the time of his arrest.

Four days later, Mr. Haobsh was charged with first-degree murder.

