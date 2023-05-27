Murder victim identified as Santa Barbara resident

Victim of 1997 homicide is identified as Jefferey Douglas Kimzy

PHOTOS COURTESY MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

San Marcos High School yearbook photos show Jeffrey Douglas Kimzey from 1993 (top left) to 1994 (top right) and 1995 (bottom left.) They were compared to a composite profile image, bottom right.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama this week identified the victim of a 1997 homicide case as Jefferey Douglas Kimzy of Santa Barbara.

On April 15, 1997, the body was found — missing its head, hands and feet — near a wooded area in Union Grove, Ala.

The autopsy results found the manner of death was a homicide and that the body was mutilated, which made the identification of the body nearly impossible.

Now, 26 years later, the body was identified on Wednesday as Mr. Kimzy, a representative of the sheriff’s office told the News-Press. He was 20 years old when the murder occurred.

Mr. Kimzy attended San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara.

The identification was made possible through a DNA technology that had only recently become available. Through a company named Parabon NanoLabs, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the DNA samples in 2019.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was able to release a composite image of the victim in 2021 through the technology.

Although the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim, it has not been able to identify how Mr. Kimzy was murdered or ended up in Alabama.

In a recent press conference, the Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sim reported his staff had been able to track a few leads, but no concrete evidence has been found.

He said this will not stop the sheriff’s office’s search.

“We want to find justice for the family,” Sheriff Sims said during the press conference. “That is the least we can do.”

The search will now continue with this new information available to the authorities.

