Murillo named interim City College president

Dr. Kindred Murillo’s one-year appointment will begin Sept. 7 at Santa Barbara City College.

Dr. Kindred Murillo has been selected to serve as the interim Santa Barbara City College superintendent.

The contract will be for a one-year appointment beginning Sept. 7, according to a news release.

Dr. Murillo’s appointment was approved Thursday by City College trustees.

Dr. Peter Haslund, the board president, praised Dr. Murillo’s experience and selection.

“I think we have a winner!” he said in a news release. “Kindred Murillo is a thoroughly experienced superintendent/president who models the idea of collaborative engagement in the decision-making process. I really look forward to working with her.”

Dr. Murillo outlined her goals for the coming year.

“As someone who believes in the power of community colleges to change lives, my goal for Santa Barbara City College is to facilitate the strengths of SBCC to ensure we are focused on every group of students,” she said. “SBCC has some extraordinary students, faculty, staff and leadership, and I hope to empower them to do great work. That’s what leaders do, create the conditions for everyone to do great work.”

Dr. Murillo has more than 24 years in the California Community College System. Beginning as an adjunct faculty member, she served 11 years as a chief business officer for three districts (Contra Costa, Pasadena area, Copper Mountain) and 13 years as superintendent/president for two districts (Lake Tahoe, Southwestern). She retired this year after nearly four years leading the Southwestern Community College District, with 28,000-students and five locations.

Prior to her work in higher education, Dr. Murillo was a regional manager for Southern California Edison and served as a councilmember and the first mayor for the newly incorporated Town of Yucca Valley.

Dr. Murillo holds a doctorate and master’s degree in organizational leadership and organizational development, respectively, from Pepperdine University in Malibu and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Redlands. She is an alumna of Barstow Community College, where she earned an associate degree in liberal arts.

