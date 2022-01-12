Murillo passes the gavel to Rowse

New mayor to lead Santa Barbara after amicable ceremony

Outgoing mayor of Santa Barbara Cathy Murillo finishes her speech Tuesday by handing a gavel to Mayor Randy Rowse. She wore a pin to celebrate her 10 years of service to the city.

Tuesday’s swearing-in of Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and recognition of former mayor Cathy Murillo set aside party affiliation — or lack thereof — for a smile-filled ceremony outside of City Hall.

Ms. Murillo, adorned in a 10-year pin signifying her decade of public service, passed a gavel to Mr. Rowse as he starts his governance — a word he emphasized in his speech instead of “politics.” Mr. Rowse ran unaffiliated though gained popularity among republican voters.

He, in turn, presented the outgoing mayor with a bouquet of roses. The two posed and hugged, like one might embrace a distant relative, as Ms. Murillo grinned at the crowd.

Mayor Randy Rowse, newly sworn in, says he intends to prioritize business owners in the community.

Mayor Rowse was welcomed to the podium for his speech with hoots and whistles. One heckler disturbed the otherwise smooth ceremony, who Mr. Rowse and Ms. Murillo both called out by name. “It’s good to be back,” Mr. Rowse said.

He reiterated his belief in service-based government and described Sacramento as a place of “rancor” and “divisiveness.”

“No one should be marginalized, and, districts notwithstanding, each one of us answers to every one of you,” he said.

He plans to prioritize business owners, first cleaning up and lighting city property around storefronts.

“Our children should be allowed to grow up and thrive in an environment of clean parks and beaches, safe and stimulating public libraries and free from unwanted exposure to substance use and abuse,” he said.

It has been two years since he last served on City Council, and councilmembers Alejandra Gutirrez and Mike Jordan the only two who are working with him for the first time. Ms. Gutierrez told the News-Press she is “excited” to serve with him, though sad to see Ms. Murillo transition.

Reelected councilmembers Eric Friedman, Kristen Sneddon and Meagan Harmon (who participated via Zoom) had kind words for the new mayor.

Ms. Harmon, who was appointed mayor pro tempore, said she “learned so much” from Mr. Rowse during his time on council and was happy to “continue debating” him.

Mr. Rowse is not afraid to have the dissenting opinion, as Ms. Sneddon referred to him as “the grumpy walrus” in her speech.

Mayor Randy Rowse and reelected councilmembers Eric Friedman and Kristen Sneddon take their oaths in front of Santa Barbara City Hall. Meagan Harmon, who recently welcomed a son to her family, pledged via Zoom.

Mr. Friedman likened the new mayor to Mr. Kotter from the sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter,” a show where the teacher (Mr. Kotter) must use wit to rally his remedial students. “Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back,” Mr. Friedman said, quoting the theme song.

“You probably have the most impeccable timing of any human being when you sold your restaurant, retired from city council. And six weeks later, a multi-year, global pandemic hit the world,” he said.

He said there are “many great challenges ahead” for the City Council. Mr. Friedman, chair of the Finance Committee, often alludes to constraints.

His remarks, much like a standup routine to recognize Mayor Rowse, were sentimental for Ms. Murillo.

“These past four years with you as mayor were significantly challenging due to the pandemic, natural disasters and just a host of issues that are out there,” he said, naming legislation passed by Ms. Murillo, including environmental protections, increased rental housing and the creation of the State Street promenade. “These are all accomplishments and many more that you can be proud of forever, and they’ve really changed our city.”

Oscar Gutierrez, who served as mayor pro tempore during her term, presented Ms. Murillo with a plaque.

“No one can take away the fact that you made history on several levels,” he said. “The work you’ve done with uplifting the youth in our community and also protecting them by advocating for a stop to violence, the work you did protecting our environment and also enhancing it will be appreciated for generations to come. And all the work you did to support people of color and minorities in our community.”

He called her a “role model” and “mentor.”

Ms. Harmon said Ms. Murillo has inspired women, particularly women of color, to leadership.

“We all owe you a debt of gratitude for the work that you’ve done to pave the way for all of us,” she said. “You’ve been a champion for working people in this city and your heart and vision on that score will be your legacy.”

Ms. Murillo said she was grateful for the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“You have the best people in leadership here at the City of Santa Barbara, our staff and the people standing here to me today,” she said.

After the ceremony, the council met in City Hall and approved a consent agenda and claimed boards and commissions to serve as liaison.

