Murkison joins FSA board

COURTESY PHOTO

Alexander Murkison

Alexander Murkison has joined the board of the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County.

Mr. Murkison, a recent Allan Hancock College graduate, is the advancement associate at Midland School in Los Olivos.

Mr. Murkison has shown a passion for mental health support in schools. As a Lompoc native, he has focused on addressing the city’s sizable population of underrepresented and disadvantaged individuals, according to a news release.

“We are very pleased that Alex has joined FSA’s Board of Directors,” said Lisa Brabo, the FSA executive director. “He brings lived experience and a perspective that will contribute greatly to our effectiveness.”

— Dave Mason