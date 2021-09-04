MURR, James H., Jr.

74 years old.

Born in Flint, Michigan on Aug 7,1946, passed away Aug 4, 2021, three days prior to his 75th birthday. He fought very hard to overcome the complications of cancer with his wife of 45 years, Colleen, at his side. We miss him so.

Jim was passionate about justice, equality and the dignity of all. He had a gentle and kind spirit. He was generous and caring in nature, always willing to help his fellow man.

His consuming interests were civil rights, workers’ rights, fairness and justice. He led with his heart and worked for the common good. He was the first Juvenile Home Supervision Officer in Santa Barbara county. He was a volunteer Chaplain at the county jail and later a frequent contributor to the Santa Maria Times, Friday opinion section, under the “Looking Forward” moniker. He was a supporter of Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, the ACLU, Habitat for Humanity, the League of Women Voters, and the Santa Maria Humane Society.

A lifelong learner, his breadth of knowledge had few peers. Jim brought a special energy into a room, always eager to discuss history, politics and travel. Nothing pleased him more than intelligent, informed discussion. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from USC, a Teaching Credential from California Community College, a Master’s degree in History, a Bachelor’s degree in Business & Economics and a Certificate in Accounting – all from UCSB. Jim retired from the Santa Barbara Auditor-Controller’s Office as an Auditor in 2006.

He loved all music from Symphony to Ska. He was an expert skier and swimmer. He played tennis, baseball, intramural football and softball. Anything outdoors in nature made him happy.

He adored Colleen, his wife of 45 years. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Marc Campbell and Glenn Campbell and by his many friends.

There will be a private ceremony scheduled in the future.

“But the souls of the righteous are in the hand of God, and there shall no torment touch them.” The Book of Wisdom.