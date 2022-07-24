Murray assumes role as Goleta’s new sustainability manager

COURTESY PHOTO

Dana Murray

Dana Murray assumed her new position as Goleta’s new sustainability manager on Monday. Her position will include overseeing Goleta’s Sustainability Program and its stated vision of a cleaner and greener Goleta.

She will manage projects that help Goleta address climate action, sustainability, community resilience, renewable energy and shared mobility.

“I think we will keep up on the best practices, cutting edge environmental science and state guidance while collaborating with other jurisdictions,” said Ms. Murray. “I really think the key to furthering sustainability is through collaboration with jurisdictions, city officials and stakeholders.”

“This is an important role for the city and a great hire for Goleta,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “We are thrilled to have someone with this caliber of experience to help Goleta achieve its ambitious sustainability goals. We proudly welcome Ms. Murray to our team and wish her great success ahead and a rewarding time serving our City.”

Ms. Murray brings over two decades of professional experience in the conservation, sustainability and environmental field and broad international experience including the Peace Corps. She is coming from her last position where she served as Environmental Sustainability Manager of Manhattan Beach for the past five years. Ms. Murray accomplished a great deal during her time there, including helping the city move to 100% renewable energy.

“I have spent my career working for the environment and sustainability and I used to live up here in Goleta, the only reason my husband and I left was because of jobs. Ever since we left Santa Barbara County we wanted to come back. I really believe in ensuring that Goleta and our part of the coast is sustainable for the future. When we lived in Goleta, I was a really active research diver and Santa Barbara volunteer coordinator. I trained scuba divers in underwater research for Reef Check. Everything we do is connected to the sea. I love the position because it is holistic and looks at the big picture,” Ms. Murray told the News-Press in an interview.

Prior to working in local government, Ms. Murray was the Senior Marine Scientist and Coastal Policy Manager at Heal the Bay, where she worked on science and policy issues related to coastal habitats and marine wildlife in California. Before that, she lived and worked in Goleta.

Ms. Murray earned her master’s degree in environmental science and management from UCSB’s Bren School, where she specialized in Conservation Planning and Coastal Marine Resource Management. She earned her bachelor’s in geography and environmental studies from UCLA.

“I am looking forward to working with the community, stakeholders and the city council while moving Goleta into the future with sustainability by taking action on things that are already in the city’s work plan. In addition, I look forward to identifying future work we can do to prioritize what those future projects will be,” said Ms. Murray.

Residents can meet her in person at the City’s Solar Photovoltaic Ribbon Cutting Event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

