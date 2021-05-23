MURRAY, Dr. James J.

Dr. James J. Murray passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2021. Jim was born in Salem, Massachusetts, the son of the late Genevieve and James Murray, and the youngest of the three siblings; Dr. Genevieve Matanoski of Maryland, and Anne Wiseman of Andover, MA., (now deceased).

Jim attended Harvard University, New York University Medical School and did his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In the 1960s, he served as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps and was stationed in Hawaii. After his discharge, he moved to Los Angeles with his family for his internships in Cardiology and Nephrology. He settled in Santa Barbara, CA and was a beloved local physician practicing for over 50 years with patients across the globe.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Murray; his sister Genevieve Matanoski; his children and step-children; Kristina Thomas (Brad), Dawn Murray, James Mark Murray (Makayla), Shannon Murray, Melissa Jasberg (Jeff), and AJ Comito (Skylar). His legacy also continues with his grandchildren Patrick and Charlotte Thomas, Xander and Elliot Murray Osborn, Archer and Marigold Murray, Aidan Murray, Elleanor and Walter Jasberg, and Ashton Comito.

Jim was laid to rest on May 14th at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in a private service with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors or your favorite Dog Rescue.