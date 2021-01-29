Museum features “Writing from Home” series

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will present “Writing From Home” sessions on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

Local writers, working in a variety of genres and forms, will meet with participants for two, 90-minute sessions during consecutive weeks. Each writer, inspired by a work or works of art in the museum’s collection, chooses the theme and format for the workshop.

In February, the sessions will feature Rick Benjamin, former poet laureate of Rhode Island, author of three published books of poetry and a UCSB instructor, for the theme “Seeing in the Dark.” The session will explore the edges of unformed thoughts and fears.

Other upcoming events at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art via Zoom include: “The 500 Faces of Teotihuacan” with Matthew Robb” on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.; “Paper Monuments and Constructed Memories in East-Central Europe with professor Justin Cammy” on Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and “Adult Studio Art Workshop” on Feb. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call the museum at 805-963-4364.

— Gerry Fall