Museum holds baking workshop online

COURTESY PHOTO

Staff at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara will show how to make shortbread cooking during a Zoom workshop Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is displaying artful baking in a free Zoom workshop.

Museum staff will show participants how to make shortbread cookies with edible flowers and herbs at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The workshop is family-friendly, though young bakers should have parent supervision.

The tutorial includes tips to balance out the sweetness of the shortbread with savory herbs, and staff will suggest modifications for those with food allergies.

Participants will have enough time to mix, cut and decorate the cookies. A guide to edible flowers is available on the museum’s website.

To register, go to mcasantabarbara.org/event/family-friendly-workshop-flower-herb-shortbread-cookies.

— Annelise Hanshaw