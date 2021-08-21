Museum marketplace set for Aug. 28

COURTESY PHOTO

Antiques abound at the monthly Carpinteria Museum Marketplace. The next marketplace is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History.

CARPINTERIA — Sixty-five vendor stalls will overflow with treasures and merchandise at the Museum Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 on the grounds of the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

Featured at the free monthly fundraisers are antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts, plants and gently used and vintage goods, including jewelry, furniture, housewares, clothing, books, tools, toys and much more.

Tax-deductible donations of items for the museum’s rummage tables are accepted any time before the day of the market.

For more information, call the museum at 805-684-3112.

— Marilyn McMahon