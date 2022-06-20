Museum Marketplace to be held in Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTO

Jane Kelley sells hand-woven Zapotec Indian rugs at the Museum Marketplace. The monthly event will return to the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History on June 25.

The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society will host the monthly Museum Marketplace on Saturday, June 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, 956 Maple Ave.

“The flea markets are cherished community events which have grown through three decades to become one of the premier local venues for both vintage goods and artisan makers’ market,” said Museum Director David Griggs.

Sixty vendors will be taking part in the marketplace, offering antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts, plants and vintage goods like furniture, tools, jewelry, books, clothing, toys, musical instruments and more.

The museum’s booths have also added used goods to their own merchandise. “Our museum booths will absolutely overflow with treasures awaiting new homes,” according to Griggs.

The museum exhibit galleries and historical displays will be also open for extended hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the event. For vendor selling space or more information, visit the museum’s website: carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org, or call the museum at 805-684-3112.

– Matt Smolensky