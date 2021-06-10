Museum of Art plans grand reopening

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s grand reopening of renewed and expanded galleries will take place Aug. 15.

The official reopening follows a six-year, $50 million renovation, led by the Santa Barbara-based firm of Kupiec Architects PC and executed by Santa Maria-based Diani Corp.

The renovation marks the museum’s 80th anniversary this year.

The work on the museum’s original 1912 building improves its exhibition space, making it possible to show more of the 27,000-object permanent collection, according to a news release Wednesday. Museum officials also said the improvements will enhance visitor experience through better flow through the museum.

In addition, there are newly created galleries dedicated to contemporary art, photography and new media, as well as new LED lighting in the building.

The renovation also addressed the building’s needs, everything from seismic retrofitting to replacement of aging roofs and improved ventilation.

For more information, go to www.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason