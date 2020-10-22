Museum of Art program to feature poet

COURTESY PHOTO

Poet Terrance Hayes, author of “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin,” is participating in a Zoom program being presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Award-winning writer Terrance Hayes will discuss his poetry during the Parallel Stories series at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The Zoom presentation, which is called “Contained Restlessness: A Reading and Conversation with Terrance Hayes,” will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

The program is free, but viewers are advised to reserve tickets at tickets.sbma.net.

Mr. Hayes is an English professor at New York University.

He is also the author of “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin” (Penguin, 2018).”

And he wrote “To Float in the Space Between: Drawings and Essays in Conversation with Etheridge Knight” (Wave, 2018).

Both books have won national awards.

— Dave Mason