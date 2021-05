COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Art held the first day of virtual bidding Friday for “Artful Affairs: Auction 80,” an event that will support the museum’s art programs and educational outreach.

This year’s auction includes art experiences, private tours, events, staycations, works of art and more. Bidding began Friday and will last through May 21.

For more information, visit sbmaartfulaffairs.com.

— Madison Hirneisen