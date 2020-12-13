Museum of Art to host free Zoom talk today

SANTA BARBARA — At 11 a.m. today, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will be hosting another free “Art Matters” conversation, this time featuring Kwame S. Brathwaite.

As the archive director of the Kwame Brathwaite Archive, he’ll be speaking with Charles Wylie, SBMA Curator of Photography and New Media.

They’ll discuss the groundbreaking art of his father, renowned photographer Kwame Brathwaite.

The photographer created a multi-faceted cultural movement in the 1950s and 60s Harlem, rising the statement, “Black is Beautiful.”

Mr. Brathwaite was inspired by ideas of Pan-Africanism and attuned to the central role of mass media in contemporary society, forging a new visual and cultural identity for African Americans in photography, fashion and performance.

The SBMA acquired the first of its eight Kwame Brathwaite photographs in 2018, some of which will be on view in Spring of 2021.

Free tickets are available at https://tickets.sbma.net/event-detail/kwame-brathwaite-2020-12-13/.

— Grayce McCormick