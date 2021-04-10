Museum of Bad Art presents talk

Louise Reilly Sacco, the Museum of Bad Art’s “permanent acting interim executive director,” will be giving a free presentation at 6 p.m. April 30 via Zoom. The Ventura County Library is hosting the event.

The Museum of Bad Art showcases art collected from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even straight from the artists.

Ms. Reilly Sacco will give viewers a taste of this fun collection with humorous commentary.

The event is open to the public. To register, go to bit.ly/VCLMOBA.

— Annelise Hanshaw