Museum of Contemporary Art SB reopens Oct. 22

SANTA BARBARA — The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara will reopen Oct. 22.

Its reduced hours will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Appointments are required and should be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance, and time slots last 30 minutes. Attendance is limited to allot for physical distancing.

Masks are required, and guests should remain at least six feet apart from visitors outside their party. The front desk won’t hold bags, so backpacks and other personal items should be left at home.

And, as usual, visitors can’t touch the art.

The current exhibition is titled “Outside Looking In” by Genevieve Gaignard.

It draws on the artist’s experience being a child of a black father and white mother in a predominantly white town.

The installation combines work from 2016 to 2019 and addresses race, femininity, class and self image.

The artist prepared a playlist on Spotify to accompany her work. It’s available on the museums Spotify profile, “mcasantabarbara.”

MCASB is selling floral face masks inspired by the exhibition on its website, mcasantabarbara.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw