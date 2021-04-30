Museum of Contemporary Art to hold virtual events

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara’s Museum of Contemporary Art is holding a family-friendly workshop Saturday where participants can learn how to create hanging mobiles using repurposed objects or items found outdoors.

SANTA BARBARA — The Museum of Contemporary Art is holding a few upcoming virtual events.

Today at 5 p.m., the museum is holding a conversation moderated by curators from the museum and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Author Suzanne Hudson and painters Math Bass and Christina Quarles will participate in a Zoom conversation, providing three perspectives on contemporary painting. Interested individuals can register at https://tinyurl.com/7b5c28c.

This Saturday, the museum is holding a family friendly workshop called “Found Object Mobiles.” The workshop will teach attendees how to create hanging mobiles using repurposed objects from around the house or items found outdoors.

Participants will explore how various materials can be used to create mobiles, and they will demonstrate how to construct, tie and balance them.

The event is free to all and intended for all ages. The event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, and individuals can register at https://tinyurl.com/bfujspc2.

In addition, a solo exhibition is now on view: “The Invisible Seventh is the Mystic Column” by Santa Barbara-based artist Shana Moulton. Admission is free and no reservations are needed.

The exhibition is on view from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Visit www.mcasantabarbara.org to learn more about the museum’s virtual events.

— Grayce McCormick