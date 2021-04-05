Museum of Natural History presents virtual programs

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced its spring and summer lineup of educational talks and virtual camps.

On April 12, Dr. Daniel Geiger, the curator of malacology, will present a virtual discussion on orchids. He will be using his scanning electron microscope to showcase the world of micro orchids from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Then on April 15, Brian Barbier, the associate curator of anthropology, will present a Zoom talk on the “Economy of the Chumash: Shell Bead Money” at 5 p.m. The program will discuss his recent archeological research of the production and exchange of Chumash shell bead money.

During the talk, Mr. Barbier will demonstrate how the money was made and discuss how it bolstered the Chumash economy.

On May 20, Jenna Role, the teen programs manager and a paleontologist, will host a talk on the evolutionary history of dinosaurs. The 5 p.m. Zoom talk will cover the common lineage of all dinosaurs and examine what California may have looked like when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

On June 10, Paul Valentich-Scott, the curator emeritus of malacology, will discuss his research on some of the most consumed seafood around the globe: scallops, oysters and mussels.

The talk will stream live from the museum’s Sea Center on Stearns Wharf, where Mr. Valentich-Scott will take a closer look at these species. The Zoom talk will start at 5 p.m.

In addition to these educational talks, the museum is offering a series of classes called Natural Adventures at Home, which has both spring and summer installments. The spring session will run from April 5 through May 13, and the summer camp will run from June 7 through June 9.

The sessions present fun and interactive ways for kids of all ages to engage in nature and science.

While most of the museum’s educational programming will be virtual, the museum and Sea Center’s outdoor exhibits, including the Prehistoric Forest and Dinorama, remain open to the public at a limited capacity.

For more information and to register for these upcoming events, visit sbnature.org.

—Madison Hirneisen