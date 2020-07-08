Museum of Natural History set to reopen

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is excited to welcome the public back to its outdoor spaces.

Starting today, the Museum will open its outdoor spaces back up to the public, which includes the Museum Backyard, Sprague Butterfly Pavilion featuring Butterflies Alive!, and the wooded area across the creek, which includes Coggeshawl Bowl and the Sukinanik’oy Garden.

The Museum’s new hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (last entry at 2:30 p.m.). Reservations are required in advance (no ticket sales on-site). Tickets for the following two weeks are released every Sunday.

The Museum’s indoor galleries, Curiosity Lab, planetarium, library, and Museum Store remain closed at this time.

According to the Museum’s press release, “The Museum has been modified to offer the best experience possible while keeping guests and staff safe. This includes mandatory masks for anyone 3 years and older, increased cleaning protocols, physical distancing and a one-way flow, hand washing and hand sanitizer stations, and limited attendance per hour.”

To reserve tickets go to sbnature.org/tickets. The release states the Museum has been open for the past few weeks for members only.

According to its website, if you are a Member and do not know your Member number or expiration date (found on your card), please email membership@sbnature2.org or call 805-682-4711 ext. 114 for assistance. For any other questions, comments or concerns Please contact info@sbnature2.org.

