Museum of Ventura County digitizes footage from last century

VENTURA — The Museum of Ventura County’s Research Library has successfully digitized 20th-century footage created by lifelong Ventura resident Herman Keene.

The digitized film is now available to view in an online exhibition titled “Out and Back: Ventura County Backcountry Adventures.” To view, visit venturamuseum.org/virtual-exhibits.

The footage follows Mr. Keene as he captures a Santa Paula ranch, Ventura’s steep mountain ranges and explores the backcountry.

According to a news release from the museum, “the footage includes weather challenges Keene endured along the way, and how he survived the backcountry wilderness on his quest to hunt fox, bear and mountain lions.”

“Herman Keene’s footage captures a rare moment in time in the history of Ventura County, and is the only backcountry footage we have in our collection,” MVC’s Research Library Director Deya Terrafranca said in a statement. “It captures the juncture of the early days of car exploration of the backcountry, and at the same time the use of horses and pack animals.”

The film was made possible through a grant from the Schwemm Family Foundation and collaboration with the USC film department for archival digitization.

— Madison HIrneisen