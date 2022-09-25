Museum of Ventura County plans ‘Oaktober’

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dave Muffly

The Museum of Ventura County welcomes autumn with “Oaktober — A Talk, A Plant Sale, A Celebration” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the museum’s main campus at 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Additionally, the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula invites visitors to the next installment of its popular series, “Local History Happy Hour,” from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the museum, 926 Railroad Ave. You can also watch it on Zoom.

A celebration of oaks and native plants, “Oaktober” kicks off at 10 a.m. in Ventura with Dr. David White of Once Upon a Watershed and keynote speaker Dave Muffly of Oaktopia discussing “Oak Reforestation in Times of Climate Change.”

Author Melina Watts will then discuss her novel, “Tree,” showcasing the cycle of paintings inspired by the book and created by internationally renowned painter Jeff Sojka. Melissa Baffa, executive director of the Ventura Land Trust, also joins the discussion. This is a drop-in free event with no pre-registration required.

A plant sale, open to the public, rounds out the Oaktober celebration. Jenn Rodriguez of Growing Works,and Katie Tilford of TinyPlants will be selling beautiful California native plants.

John Krist

Continuing with the theme, The Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula welcomes John Krist, an award-winning photojournalist and reporter and former CEO of the Farm Bureau of Ventura County, at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 for its Local History Happy Hour.

Author of three books on California’s parks and wilderness areas, Mr. Krist’s most recent book, “Living Legacy: The Story of Ventura County Agriculture,” features local history, a photo essay and a lesson in modern farming.

His commentaries on land-use policy, natural resources and environmental issues have been published in newspapers throughout the U.S. The book will be available for sale at the Agriculture Museum with proceeds going to the Farm Bureau Foundation and the Museum of Ventura County.

To register for the Local History Happy Hour, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

The event is free for members. Cost for nonmembers is $10 in-person or $5 on Zoom.

Proof of vaccinations is required for attendees 12 and older.

