Museum offers summer camps

SANTA BARBARA — Kids can learn about everything from dinosaurs to magic at Natures Adventures Summer Camps, offered by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The five-day camps will take place between June 6 to Aug. 12 and are for ages 4-12.

The camps for ages 4-6 are “Under a Rock,” “Pebbles and Boulders,” “Outer Space Adventures,” “Dino Hunters,” “You’ve Got a Friend!” and “Bugs, Bees and Butterflies.”

The camps for ages 6-9 are “Fossil Discoveries,” “Ancient Science,” “Wizarding Science,” “Moonshot,” “Butterfly Investigations,” “Bugs Alive” and “Crash, Bang, Boom.”

Ages 9-12 get to go on a “Mission to Mars,” visit “Paleo World” or “Be a Geologist.” Other camps for that age group include “Channel Islands Digs,” “Be an Entomologist,” “Natural History of Foods” and “Wizarding, Year 2.”

The camps will take place at the museum, 2559 Puesta Del Sol, Santa Barbara.

The camps cost $325 for museum members and $400 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.

To register, go to camps.sbnature.org.

— Dave Mason