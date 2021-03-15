Museum plans wine program

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is presenting “Natural History of Wine, Beer & Spirits: Entomology & Margerum Wine Company” via Zoom at 5 p.m. March 27.

The one-hour program will feature a journey to the Margerum Estate Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley to meet with Doug Margerum, Margerum Wine Co. owner and winemaker.

Viewers will learn about the challenges created by a “game-changing” insect pest.

The program also will include a live Zoom wine tasting with Mr. Margerum and Matthew Gimmel, the Schlinger Foundation chair and curator of Entomology.

Viewers will be able to submit questions for a live session with the experts and taste wine at home along with the experts.

Mr. Margerum and Mr. Gimmel will taste a playful red and a distinguished white, but the wine with the most significant history in the program is the 2019 Margerum Syrah, which can be added to viewers’ tickets at the discounted price of $48 ($60 value) when they pick up their wine at the Margerum Santa Barbara Tasting Room at Hotel Californian, 36 State St..

For tickets and other information, call 805-845-8435.

For more about the museum, go to sbnature.org.

— Gerry Fall