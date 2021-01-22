Museum presents art critic

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is presenting a Zoom program at 5 p.m. today.

It’s called “Art and Shutdown,” and it features Lauren O’Neill-Butler.

Ms. O’Neill-Butler is a New York art critic and former Artforum editor. She’ll reflect on the highs, lows and lessons learned while writing art criticism during the lockdown in 2020.

Ms. O’Neill-Butler is an independent writer, editor, educator and a co-founder of November magazine. Her writing has appeared in publications ranging from Art Journal to The New York Times. From 2008 to 2019, she worked as an editor at Artforum.

In 2020, she received a Warhol Foundation Art Writers Grant.

A book of her collected interviews with women-identified artists will be published by KARMA in 2021.

— Gerry Fall