Museum program to feature ‘Newlywed Game’ host Bob Eubanks

The Museum of Ventura County will host when Ventura journalist and author Ivor Davis, interviews Santa Ynez game show host Bob Eubanks, who received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award.

The program is 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 28 at the Ventura museum.

Mr. Eubanks is best known as host of “The Newlywed Game.”

But in 1964, Mr. Eubanks was an increasingly popular DJ in Southern California when the opportunity of a lifetime popped up. He was offered the chance to promote a Hollywood Bowl concert for a Liverpool band on its first tour of America. To clinch the deal, Mr. Eubanks borrowed a large loan on his house to promote The Beatles, and the gamble paid off.

In this live event, Bob Eubanks will reveal all: how he became a legend in his own right, his charmed life and career, and how meeting The Beatles helped make it all possible.

Proof of vaccination will be required on arrival for in-person attendees over 12 years age. Masks will not be required for this event. If you want a mask, the museum can provide one food you.

Museum members who register for this event (either in person or via Zoom) will be entered into a drawing to receive an autographed copy of Mr. Eubanks’ “It’s in the Book, Bob!”

The event is free for museum members.

The in person event is $10 for nonmembers, and the Zoom event is $5 for nonmembers.

