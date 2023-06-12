Museum returns indigenous ancestral remains

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has returned the remains of two ancestral indigenous Peruvians after having held them since 1925.

The artifacts were originally excavated in 1877 in the northern Lima province of Peru, but were donated to Santa Barbara State College in 1878, before ending up at the museum in 1925.

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture has concluded that these remains are part of Peru’s National Cultural Heritage and will be brought to the Peruvian Government on June 6, at the consulate general in Los Angeles.

“At the museum, we are committed to ensuring that indigenous cultures and communities have the ability to regain custody of their ancestral remains and funerary objects,” said Luke Swetland, the museum’s president and CEO. “We have been honored to care for these remains for many years and are grateful that we can transfer custody to the consulate general of Peru in Los Angeles.”

For more information, visit the museum’s website at sbnature.org/repatriation.

— Liam Hibbert