Museum schedules another ‘Sea Glass Pop-Up!’ event

COURTESY PHOTO

A variety of ocean-themed art will grace the “Sea Glass Pop-Up” Aug. 13 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum patio.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting another “Sea Glass Pop-Up!” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 on the museum patio, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

If you missed the July 3 Pop-Up, you can check out this one with all new artists. Summer “Sea Glass Pop-Ups!” are free.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival, which usually occurs each year in September, has been canceled for 2022 and replaced by an event in Carpinteria in November, but the Sea Glass Festival organizers wanted to provide the community with the opportunity to purchase sea glass items before then.

Summer “Sea Glass Pop-Up!” events feature a variety of handmade, ocean-themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by dozens of local artists.

For more information, email rserotkin@sbmm.org.

— Marilyn McMahon