Museum to celebrate Underwater Parks Day

COURTESY PHOTO

Four free online programs about Marine Protected Areas to celebrate Underwater Parks Day on Saturday will be offered by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Four free online programs about Marine Protected Areas to celebrate Underwater Parks Day on Saturday will be offered by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Scheduled are “Pledge to the Coast: Protect Local MPAs” from 10 to 11 a.m.; “Art Meets Science for Kids: Garibaldi Gardening” from 11:30 a.m. to noon; “Lunch and Learn: Dive Into Local Underwater Parks With Channelkeeper’ from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and “Virtual Animal Encounter and Tour of the Sea Center” from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

To attend any or all of the free events, participants need only one Zoom link, which allows access from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Zoom workshop for adults, “Art Meets Science: Charcoal and Watercolor Seahorses,” meets from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for museum members and $35 for nonmembers.

For more information about all of Saturday’s events, contact Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711, ext. 170, or scoleman@sbnature2.org.

— Marilyn McMahon