Museum to feature art collector discussion

COURTESY PHOTO

Artist Geneveive Gaignard and art collectors Tina Perry-Whitney and Ric Whitney will be featured in the Museum of Contemporary Art’s first Collectors Series conversation Feb. 18.

The Museum of Contemporary Art will debut its first conversation Thursday in its new Collectors Series, showcasing a virtual discussion on what it means to collect contemporary art.

The discussion begins at 3 p.m. and will feature artist Genevieve Gaignard, collectors Tina Perry-Whitney and Ric Whitney, and Chief Curator Alexandra Terry. The conversation will explore how to start art collecting, how to diversify art collections and the importance of selling to black collectors.

To register, visit mcasantabarbara.org/events/upcoming-events.

— Madison Hirneisen