Museum to feature artist Genevieve Gaignard

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara will be hosting a two-part virtual conversation with artist Genevieve Gaignard and MCASB Curator Alexandra Terry to help the public learn more about MCASB’s current exhibition Bloom Projects: Genevieve Gaignard, Outside Looking In.

The first session is set to be held today from 2 p.m. to 3:30p.m. The release states that during this session, the pair will discuss the logistics of making an exhibition from inception to opening as well as share insights from the early stages of planning through to the physical installation of Genevieve’s exhibition.

Part two of the virtual conversation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to the Museum’s press release, “The second part of the series will delve into the specifics of Outside Looking In, which opened at MCASB on March 5. It examines the context of the selected works included as well as the intention of the exhibition.”

In addition to the virtual conversation, the Museum of Contemporary Art recently announced its first public art collaboration with Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo.

“Intended as a love letter to Santa Barbara, Cassandra C. Jones’ 600-tile mural Love Letters is inspired by the local heritage, architecture, and surroundings which are known to draw from Spanish and Mexican influences,” according to the museum’s statement. “Thirty-six unique compositions, each one a vibrant work of art comprised of collaged photographs printed on ceramic tile, come together to create a larger kaleidoscopic image spanning two walls in Paseo Nuevo’s lower north court entrance.”

The Museum says that the public can visit Love Letters by taking the stairs located in front of Sephora, in Paseo Nuevo’s north court, down to the lower level.

To participate in the virtual conversations, email Veronica Preciado, veronica.preciado@mcla.edu or register on the Museum’s website. To celebrate the launch of Love Letters, Paseo Nuevo is conducting a contest entitled “Love Letters to Santa Barbara” on its website.

