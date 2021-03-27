Museum to hold wine tasting event

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting a special virtual wine tasting event today with local winemaker Doug Margerum.

Find out how a tiny, enigmatic insect can change the way that nearly all winemaking grapes are grown across the globe. It’s your chance to learn when the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History pairs wine with entomology from 5-6 p.m. today via Zoom.

The program will journey to the Margerum Estate Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley to meet with Mr. Magerum, who owns Margerum Wine Company.

Guests will learn about the challenges created by a single insect. At home, you’ll have the chance to uncork the final product and apply what you’ve learned during a live Zoom wine tasting with Mr. Margerum and Schlinger Foundation Chair and Curator of Entomology Matthew Gimmel.

For more information, go to sbnature.org.

— Gerry Fall