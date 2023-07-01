Museum to host author T.C. Boyle

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Montecito author T.C. Boyle’s latest book is “Blue Skies.” COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — In what has become a highly anticipated annual event, Montecito author T.C. Boyle will return July 20 to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Mary Craig Auditorium, to read from his latest novel, “Blue Skies.”

The reading and conversation is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a book signing.

“Blue Skies” is described by fellow author Annie Proulx as “Brilliantly imaginative … in a terrifying way.” The novel combines high-octane plotting with mordant wit and social commentary, and has been described as “an eco-thriller with teeth” that captures the absurdity and ‘inexpressible sadness at the heart of everything.”

Tickets for the event are $5 for SBMA members and $10 for nonmembers. The tickets can be purchased at tickets.sbma.net.

— Matt Smolensky