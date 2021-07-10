Museum to host SCAPE show and sale

COURTESY IMAGES

SCAPE awarded first place last year to Ray Hunter for his painting “Theresa Ann.” This year, the organization and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum are co-hosting “Images of Our Rekindled Maritime Community” as an online exhibit and in-person sale.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host its annual summer Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment Art Show and Sale both online and in-person this year.

A percentage of the sales will benefit the museum and help rekindle its maritime educational programs after the state’s recent reopening.

SCAPE and SBMM are co-hosting “Images of Our Rekindled Maritime Community,” as an online exhibit and in-person sale of fine art.

Peggy Brierton painted “A Warm End to A Summer Day at Montana del Oro,” which won an honorable mention from SCAPE in 2020.

The exhibit and sale will be available online Aug. 18-25.

The in-person show and sale will take place Aug. 25 and 26. This event will feature the work of more than 75 artists and their views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara’s maritime life.

Art may be viewed and purchased at sbmm.org beginning Aug. 18.

Prior to the opening of the exhibit, some of the artists and their work will be profiled on SBMM’s Facebook, Instagram and Web pages as well as on SCAPE’s Instagram account.

Artists are invited to submit up to three artworks to the show. They’re instructed to include a $10 fee per submission, a photo of themselves, and a short biographical artist’s statement between now and midnight on July 28.

Rick Garcia, who painted “Cove at Cambria,” received second place from SCAPE last year.

Once the artwork has been received, all submissions will be reviewed by SCAPE for inclusion. The art will be selected by the SCAPE juror.

SCAPE was founded in 2002. The organization presents two or three juried exhibits a year.

SCAPE’s goals include raising money to protect open spaces, increasing public awareness of environmental and conservation issues, promoting camaraderie and providing education for artists.

To date, SCAPE has raised more than $100,000 to benefit local nonprofits such as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Channelkeeper and Heal the Ocean, among others.

For more information, go to scape.wildapricot.org.

— Dave Mason