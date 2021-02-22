Home Life Museum to present acclaimed author
Life

Museum to present acclaimed author

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Claudia Rankine, author of “Citizen: An American Lyric,” will partake in a virtual conversation with Santa Barbara Museum of Art on March 7.

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will feature a virtual conversation titled “The Path to Understanding” with acclaimed author Claudia Rankine on March 7.

The free talk is set for 2 to 3 p.m.

The discussion will begin with a screening of scenes from “Situations,” a series of 10 short videos collaboratively produced by Ms. Rankine and filmmaker John Lucas. The videos bring life to Ms. Rankine’s 2014 prose-poetry book, “Citizen: An American Lyric,” which explores how macro and micro racial aggressions characterize America’s social and political realms. 

Ms. Rankine is the author of five poetry books, three plays and a number of essays. She has won numerous awards for her writing, including the Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry and the Poets & Writers’ Jackson Poetry Prize. 

For free tickets, visit tickets.sbma.net.

— Madison Hirneisen 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More