Museum to present acclaimed author

COURTESY PHOTO

Claudia Rankine, author of “Citizen: An American Lyric,” will partake in a virtual conversation with Santa Barbara Museum of Art on March 7.

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will feature a virtual conversation titled “The Path to Understanding” with acclaimed author Claudia Rankine on March 7.

The free talk is set for 2 to 3 p.m.

The discussion will begin with a screening of scenes from “Situations,” a series of 10 short videos collaboratively produced by Ms. Rankine and filmmaker John Lucas. The videos bring life to Ms. Rankine’s 2014 prose-poetry book, “Citizen: An American Lyric,” which explores how macro and micro racial aggressions characterize America’s social and political realms.

Ms. Rankine is the author of five poetry books, three plays and a number of essays. She has won numerous awards for her writing, including the Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry and the Poets & Writers’ Jackson Poetry Prize.

For free tickets, visit tickets.sbma.net.

— Madison Hirneisen