Museum to present author Emily Rapp Black

SANTA BARBARA — New York Times bestselling author Emily Rapp Black will discuss “Controlling the Narrative: Both/And” during the Parallel Stories series Jan. 23 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The program will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

The program will also feature the author’s colleague, Alex Espinoza, the Tomás Rivera Endowed Chair of Creative Writing at UC Riverside and a fellow author.

Ms. Black wrote “Poster Child: A Memoir” and “The Still Point of the Turning World.” She explores art and disability in her most recent book “Frida Kahlo and My Left Leg.”

Tickets for the talk cost $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason