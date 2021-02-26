Museum to present Ellen O’Connell Whittet

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will highlight local author Ellen O’Connell Whittet and her book “What You Become in Flight” in a Zoom presentation at 5 p.m. March 16.

In her first book, a coming-of-age memoir, she combines the experience of learning to jump with universal ideas of self worth, insecurity and individuality.

She is a lecturer in the UCSB writing program and has written for numerous publications.

The museum has copies available to purchase in-person and online at sbmastore.net.

Tickets are free and available at tickets.sbma.net.

— Annelise Hanshaw