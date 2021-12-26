Museum webinar to discuss coral reefs



COURTESY PHOTOS

Dr. Jennifer Selgrath has researched the research on the effects of small-scale fishing on marine habitats in the Philippines and its implications for the Santa Barbara Channel.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present a free Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 with spatial ecologist and social scientist Dr. Jennifer Selgrath.

“Mapping the History & Ecological Influence of Fishing on Coral Reefs in the Philippines” is a presentation regarding Dr. Selgrath’s research on the effects of small-scale fishing on marine habitats in the Philippines and its implications for the Santa Barbara Channel.

Registration for this webinar is required and can be found at sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event.

Using both satellite imagery and local environmental knowledge, Dr. Selgrath investigated how small-scale fishing evolved over six decades on the double-barrier reef system Danajon Bank.

Her research documented the long-term impacts of small-scale fishing and how local knowledge and satellite imagery affects mapping habitats and policy recommendations.

“The importance and influence of small-scale fisheries is too big to ignore,” Dr. Selgrath said in a news release.

She has worked as a spatial ecologist with Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary’s science team since July 2020. Prior to this, she was a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station. She is a former AmeriCorps volunteer and a former Fulbright scholar.

— Forrest McFarland