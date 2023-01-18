Museums Free-for-All returns on Feb. 5

SoCal Museums announces the Museums Free-for-All in-person on Feb. 5 for the first time since 2020.

More than 30 museums presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history and science will open their doors and offer free general admission.

The following Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in Museums Free-for-All: the Santa Barbara Museum of Art,

the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Ventura County, the Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture Museum and the Santa Paula Art Museum.

“We are thrilled to be able to collectively welcome visitors from across the region on this special day once again,” said Briana Sapp, SoCal Museums president and director of marketing and communications at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. “The Museums Free-for-All has always been a celebration of the varied and remarkable institutions in Southern California, and it is meaningful to continue this tradition of accessibility and joy.

“We hope this will be an opportunity to revisit old favorites and see new exhibitions or to try somewhere new.”

The Free-for-All also serves as a reminder that free visitor days are available year-round at museums across Southern California. A calendar of free days can be found at socalmuseums.org/free.

This offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum. Consult individual museum websites for hours, directions and other visitor information.

SoCal Museums is a group of marketing and communications professionals from museums all over Southern California. For more information, visit

socalmuseums.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com