Museum’s marketplace scheduled for Saturday

COURTESY PHOTO

A variety of goods is sold at the marketplace at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History.

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society will host its popular marketplace 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History at 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

The free-admission event features handcrafted gifts, antiques, furniture, jewelry, clothing, plants and more, with some prices starting at just 25 cents.

Entertainment by local musicians will also be included, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For details, visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org or call 805-684-3112.

The next marketplace will be held on April 29.

— Caleb Beeghly