Museum’s ‘Parallel Stories’ to discuss couples

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Rachel Cusk, her husband Siemon Scamell-Katz and Andrew Winer will discuss couples during a “Parallel Stories” talk at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

SANTA BARBARA — “Parallel Stories” will present Rachel Cusk, Siemon Scamell-Katz and Andrew Winer in a talk about couples at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The program will take place in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

The talk is inspired by the artistic collaboration of Ed Kienholz and Nancy Reddin Kienholz and the museum’s exhibit, “Scenes from a Marriage: Ed & Nancy Kienholz.” “Parallel Stories” examines what happens in fiction and life when artist couples work together.

A critically acclaimed author and recent winner of the Femina Prize for a foreign novel, Ms. Cusk returns to read from her Mann Booker Prize-nominated novel, “Second Place.” The author explores the complicated geometry of relationships — freedom and gender, art and suffering, ego and self-sacrifice, illusion and will. Her husband and fellow artist, Mr. Scamell-Katz, joins her on the stage along with their longtime friend award-winning author Mr. Winer, whose novel, “The Marriage Artist,” has been described as a provocative snapshot of contemporary marriage.

Tickets for the “Parallel Stories” program cost $5 for museum and members and $10 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason