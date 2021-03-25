Music Academy announces mentorship program

MONTECITO — The Music Academy of the West has announced its 2021 Online Innovation Residential.

The program began Monday and continues through Saturday.

The Residential serves as a mentorship for recipients of the Montecito academy’s Alumni Enterprise and Fast Pitch awards.

Fifteen alumni are experiencing six days of curriculum taught by industry leaders. The program is managed by Casey Molino Dunn, the academy’s vice president of innovation and program development.

Speakers include Beth Morrison and Jecca Barry (Beth Morrison Projects), violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins and Jessica Lustig (co-founders, 21C Media Group), Clive Chang (chief strategy & innovation officer, Lincoln Center), Jennifer Bowman (director of music education, Kennedy Center), Michael Mauskapf (assistant professor, Columbia Business School) and mindfulness instructor Elizabeth Packard Arnold (associate fine arts dean, University of Kentucky).

Scott Reed, president and CEO of the Music Academy of the West Presiden, is offering one-on-one sessions with the participants.

Several members of the academy administration are also contributing to the Residential as presenters and producers.

As part of the Residential, a public Zoom session will take place at 5 p.m. today. Viewers can join industry leaders and academy alumni for a conversation about “What Does the (Musical) Future Hold?”

Participants can share opinions and ask questions in small break rooms with moderators. Topics will include: “When will live, indoor events return, and what will they be like?”

A panel will feature speakers from the Innovation Institute and the academy’s Alumni Enterprise Award and Fast Pitch winners. And there will be messages from Marin Alsop, Baltimore Symphony music director, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon.

There is a limited number of virtual seats for the Zoom session. To register, go to musicacademy.org/events.

For more information, go to musicacademy.org/residential.

— Dave Mason