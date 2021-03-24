Music academy looks at future

MONTECITO — A public Zoom session will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss “What Does the (Musical) Future Hold?”

The program is being presented by the Music Academy of the West as part of its annual Innovation Residential.

Participants can share opinions and ask questions in small break rooms with moderators. Topics will include: “When will live, indoor events return, and what will they be like?”

A panel will feature speakers from the Innovation Institute and the academy’s Alumni Enterprise Award and Fast Pitch winners. And there will be messages from Marin Alsop, Baltimore Symphony music director, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon.

The number of virtual seats for the Zoom session is limited, so early registration is recommended. To register, go to musicacademy.org/events.

— Dave Mason