Music Academy plans noteworthy, live concert

MONTECITO — The Music Academy of the West plans to go back on stage — in person.

The Montecito school will present its first concert with performers and audience together since the start of the pandemic.

The outdoor concert, which will celebrate the accomplishments of academy alumni and faculty artists, is scheduled for July 10 at the Miraflores campus, 1070 Fairview Road. Cocktails will be served at 5:30, followed by an al fresco dinner and concert from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

The program follows a season of virtual performances and social distancing.

During the July 10 concert, faculty pianists Jeremy Denk and Conor Hanick will perform together for the first time. The program will also feature the acclaimed Takács Quartet.

Alumnus tenor Ben Bliss (class of 2012), who’s a Metropolitan Opera star, will also perform in collaboration with alumna faculty artist Nino Sanikidze (’01 and ’02).

During the program, the newest member of the Takacs Quartet, alumnus Richard O’Neill (’98 and ’99), will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award. Mr. O’Neill won the 2020 Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, in addition to many other accolades.

The concert’s proceeds will benefit the academy’s full scholarship program, community access initiatives and year-round outreach.

Tickets cost $525. Customized and elevated tables, up to 10, cost $25,000. Sponsored tables vary from $1,000 to $10,000, depending on the number of people.

To purchase tickets, go to musicacademy.org/return-to-miraflores or call 805-695-7929.

The program will comply with current state and county mask and social distancing guidelines, according to a news release.

email: dmason@newspress.com