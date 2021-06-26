Music Academy resumes in-person programs

COURTESY PHOTOS

Marin Alsop, shown here conducting at a Music Academy of the West program, will return to conduct the Academy Chamber Orchestra at The Granada.

In-person programs are returning to the Music Academy of the West.

The Montecito school plans to present more than 70 classical music events this summer. Performers will vary from 100 fellows on full scholarships to 65 faculty and teaching artists.

The Summer School and Festival will take place Monday through Aug. 7, followed by a week of online content through Aug. 14.

Jeremy Denk, shown here teaching a lesson, is among the faculty artists who will be featured during “Return to Miraflores,” the opening night gala for the Music Academy of the West’s Summer School and Festival.

“We’re grateful and eager to meet the 2021 fellows in person after meeting them virtually in 2020,” said Eileen Sheridan, the board chair, in a news release. “Our program is designed to be a challenging and life-challenging experience for all of them.”

Here are some of the summer highlights:

— The opening night gala is “Return to Miraflores.” It will celebrate alumni and faculty artists Ben Bliss, Jeremy Denk, Conor Hanick, Nino Sankidze and the Takacs Quartet. Richard O’Neill, a Grammy-winning member of the quartet, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award.

— Michael Tilson Thomas will debut in two programs at The Granada with the Academy Chamber Orchestra. Conductors Marin Alsop and Larry Rachleff will return.

— The new x2 Series will pair fellows and teaching artists in side-by-side chamber ensemble concerts.

— Faculty and teaching artists will instruct students during 50 public masterclasses.

— Five London Symphony Orchestra principals will provide mentorship in private lessons and coachings and adjudicate Keston MAX auditions in partnership with the academy.

— Winners of the Academy Marilyn Horne Song Competition, Duo Competition and Solo Piano Competition will receive commissioned works to perform. The works are by Carlos Simon, Conrad Tao and Tyshawn Sorey.

— The Innovation Institute will feature interactive seminars focused on creating a rewarding and sustainable profession. Speakers include Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, founders of The Concert Truck; Fort Worth Opera’s Afton Battle, soprano Lisette Oropesa and others.

— The Vocal Institute will be highlighted in performances curated by faculty, led by Director of Music John Churchwell and Creative Director James Darrah.

The Music Academy encourages people to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before attending any of the programs. People can wear masks if they wish and are advised to follow CDC guidelines for unvaccinated adults and children.

Tickets are now on sale. To purchase, go to musicacademy.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com