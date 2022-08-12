Music inspired by Santa Ynez Valley

Buellton singer Jonathan Firey salutes area in his latest album

COURTESY PHOTO

Buellton guitarist and songwriter Jonathan Firey said he hopes his latest album, “A Taste of the Valley,” will inspire listeners to visit the Santa Ynez Valley and, more importantly, get a sense of the area’s vibe.

The beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley — everything from a sunrise over Lake Cachuma to a drive down Santa Rosa Road — inspired Jonathan Firey’s latest album.

“When I’m driving over San Marcos Pass or up Figueroa Mountain, the inspiration is in the moment. A melody starts in my head,” the Buellton singer, guitarist and songwriter told the News-Press. “The valley gives me those things, these gifts, if I’m paying attention.”

Mr. Firey’s album, “Taste of the Valley,” consists of nine original instrumental songs and will be released Aug. 19 on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Apple and other platforms.

The former Nashville singer is performing tracks from the album during his acoustic guitar solo concerts, which include one from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Melville Winery, 5185 State Route 246, Lompoc, and another one at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Silk Road’s Kitchen, 453 Atterdag Road, Solvang.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Lake Cachuma is among the Santa Ynez Valley sites that inspired the music in “A Taste of the Valley.”

In addition to the instrumentals from his album, Mr. Firey likes to sing covers at his concerts, such as Eagles and James Taylor songs.

“I do a lot of wineries, outdoor venues, a lot of fundraisers, cocktail parties, wedding receptions,” Mr. Firey, 39, said.

He added that people tell him his music relaxes them.

“My goal with instrumental music is to set a mood or a vibe in a room where people can relax, have a glass of wine and catch up with their friends,” he said.

The musician, whose repertoire includes bluegrass, described his album “Taste of the Valley” as “newgrass.”

“There are some folk elements, Americana, definitely acoustic, maybe a little pop influence,” he said.

COURTESY PHOTO

“A Taste of the Valley” is scheduled for an Aug. 19 release on various platforms.

Mr. Firey recorded the album at his home studio in Buellton during the pandemic, playing guitar, piano and bass and adding the drums that his friend Aaron Sterling played during sessions at Mr. Sterling’s home studio in Los Angeles.

Songs on “A Taste of the Valley” vary from “Cachuma Sunrise” to “Santa Rosa Road.”

Mr. Firey talked to the News-Press about his song inspired by Figueroa Mountain: “Fig.”

“You get up there, and it feels ancient. You have all these views,” Mr. Firey said. “It’s one of the few places where everything is totally quiet, and you can hear the wind and nature.”

Mr. Firey said he felt inspired to write “San Marcos Pass” because he saw the stunning view of the Santa Ynez Valley — the view that motorists see when they’re driving on State Route 154 from Santa Barbara and are a mile or so from Cold Spring Bridge.

“There’s not a better view in my opinion,” he said. “You get a look across the valley. That’s one of the prettiest views I’ve ever seen.”

His song “Taverns” is inspired by popular sites such as Cold Spring Tavern on Stagecoach Road and Mattei’s Tavern in Solvang.

The songwriter grew up in a musical family in Tulsa, Okla. His father, singer and songwriter Josh Firey, was in a band with his uncle.

“We were always around music,” he said. “They (his family) nurtured the musician in me. I learned to love it at a very young age.

“I was playing professionally when I was 16,” Mr. Firey said.

“In high school, I played basketball and got a scholarship, but I loved music way more,” said Mr. Firey, who decided to skip college after graduating from high school and focus entirely on his music. At age 21 in 2008, he moved to Nashville when he quickly got work as a recording session musician and toured with country, rock and contemporary Christian bands.

In 2015, Mr. Firey and his wife, Allison, performed as a folk duo in Solvang.

“Prior to that, I didn’t know places like the Santa Ynez Valley existed,” said Mr. Firey, whose previous California gigs included Los Angeles.

Mr. Firey fell immediately in love with the valley after the Solvang concert.

“It was several things,” Mr. Firey said. “I’m an outdoorsy-type person. I love mountains, I love the ocean, I love views.”

He said he and his wife, who were both involved with the music industry in Nashville, wanted a slower, more easygoing life, which they found in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“People are calmer here, welcoming, kinder,” Mr. Firey said. “It’s a complete change in pace.”

Three months after the Solvang concert, he and his wife moved to Buellton with their daughters Grace, now 9, and Millie, now 8.

“I took a step back (from music) when my girls were 2 years old. The youngest has autism, and I knew they needed me a little more,” Mr. Firey explained. He said he and his wife both decided to take a break from their careers and focus on their family.

During the pandemic, Mr. Firey started recording “A Taste of the Valley” and resumed his concerts eight months ago on the Central Coast.

“My hope,” the singer said, “is that people will listen to this record and maybe want to come visit the valley, but more than that, that they get a feel for the vibe.”

